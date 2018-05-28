Arsenal target Caglar Soyuncu has dealt a blow to Arsenal, stating that there is “nothing finalised” in relation to a possible move to the north London Club.

The Daily Star are reporting that the Gunners are keen to bag a deal to bring 22-year-old Soyuncu to the Emirates, and that the player himself is aware of the club’s interest in him.

The news outlet are also stating that the player spoke about his possible move to the Gunners, saying that “I know they’re interested in me, but there’s nothing finalised yet about my transfer”, words that may not be music to the ears for Gunners supporters.

Despite being just 22 years old, it already seems as if Soyuncu has what it takes to develop into a quality defender in the future.

The youngster has already managed to establish himself in the first team for Bundesliga side Freiburg, making 30 appearances for the German side in all competitions this campaign.

The player has also managed to find his way into the first team for his national side Turkey, with the centre-back having made a total of 14 appearances for them since his debut in early 2016.

It seems as if Unai Emery’s side are a long way off landing a deal to bring the Turk to north London, something that may not fill Gunners fans with a lot of confidence going forward.