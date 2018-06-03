Chelsea could be about to clash heads with fierce local rivals Arsenal in the race to land the transfer of Barcelona and Holland goalkeeper Jaserp Cillessen.

Sport are reporting that both the London clubs have entered the race to sign the 29-year-old, and that both sides are in the market for a new number one ‘keeper.

The news outlet are also stating that Cillessen’s deal with Barcelona contains a €60M release clause, a price that is an absolute bargain for a player of his quality in today’s current market.

Despite being deputy to German Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for the Blaugrana this season, Cillessen still played a fairly significant part in the Spanish giants’ season.

The Dutch international made a total of 11 appearances across all competitions for Ernesto Valverde side this season, with the majority of these coming in the Copa Del Rey, where he started every game on the club’s way to their four cup win in a row.

If both Arsenal and Chelsea are serious about signing a new goalkeeper this summer, there won’t be many options available that are better suited that Cillessen.