After experiencing a difficult campaign this past season with Chelsea, one of their most recent marquee signings Alvaro Morata continues to be linked with an exit.

Things started positively for the 25-year-old, as he bagged six goals and two assists in his first six Premier League appearances. However, he ended up with just 15 goals and six assists in 48 appearances at the end of the season as he lost his way with injuries, poor form and a lack of confidence.

SEE MORE: Chelsea to snub Maurizio Sarri: Journalist offers alternative explanation for potential decision

As noted by The Daily Mail, the Spaniard has in turn been paired with a return to Juventus this summer, with Gonzalo Higuain potentially moving in the opposite direction.

With that in mind, the fact that Morata has been pictured in Turin, as seen in the Instagram posts below from fans, and doubled down on by Calciomercato, it’s only going to spark more intense speculation that he could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge after just one season.

It is worth noting though that his wife, Alice Campello, is from Italy, and so perhaps there is a more innocent reason behind the trip back to Turin, albeit it’s poorly timed given the rumours circulating over his future.

Morata did enjoy a previous spell with the Serie A champions, scoring 27 goals in 93 appearances between 2014 and 2016 before he returned to Real Madrid.

In turn, going back to an environment and club he feels comfortable at could be absolutely crucial to rediscovering his best form rather than taking another risky transfer where he could be gambling on another struggle if he isn’t able to find his feet and deliver consistently as seen at Chelsea.

Time will tell if his trip to Turin is football related or not, but having missed out on the Spain squad for the World Cup, he’ll have time to consider his options on his club future this summer.