Man Utd are reportedly set to waste little time in looking to seal their first signing of the summer with claims that they could be on the brink of a deal.

The Red Devils saw Michael Carrick retire at the end of last season, while the Evening Standard note how there are major doubts over the future of Marouane Fellaini at Old Trafford given his contract is set to expire this summer.

In turn, should he leave, that will leave Man Utd short in midfield, as Jose Mourinho would have to rely on Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay across four fronts next season which is arguably not enough quality and depth.

Particularly considering that United finished 19 points adrift of Premier League champions Man City and only managed to reach the last-16 of the Champions League last season, they need to strengthen rather than continue to lose key individuals.

As reported by Sky Sports, they could be edging ever close to landing their first summer signing, with the report claiming that Brazil international Fred will undergo his medical with the club on Monday.

Further, as per the Manchester Evening News, it’s suggested that Man Utd will splash out a £52m transfer fee to prise him away from Shakhtar Donetsk and so it remains to be seen whether or not the deal can be wrapped up before the World Cup as Fred will evidently be eager to fully focus on the tournament.

With his physicality and work rate to provide defensive coverage coupled with his ability to make powerful runs forward, Fred could be an ideal addition if Mourinho sticks with a midfield three, sitting him in next to Pogba and Matic to add real balance to the side.

Firstly though, time will tell if he can complete his move to join Man Utd this week, although all the reports would suggest that an announcement could be imminent.