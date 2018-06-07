Marcus Rashford was the star of the show this evening as England finished their pre-World Cup friendlies in style tonight, as the Man United forward helped the Three Lions to a win over Costa Rica at Elland Road tonight.

The youngster bagged a stunning goal to open the scoring for Gareth Southgate’s side in the first half, with Danny Welbeck adding a second to easily wrap up the win for the home side in Leeds.

So, we’ve picked out the Good, the Insane and the Encouraging following England’s win over Costa Rica this evening.

The Good

Marcus Rashford stole the show today for Southgate’s side, with the forward bagging a class goal to help England stride towards victory tonight.

The 20-year-old was instrumental tonight for the Three Lions, leading the line well and linking up with teammates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jamie Vardy to help England get the win over the line.

This tweet sums up the Red Devils’ star mature and superb performance at Elland Road this evening. What a player he’s going to be in the future!

Rashford is quality, such a bright future and crazy potential. — LH (@gfclouis) June 7, 2018

The Insane

Rashford’s goal this evening was something for the history books, as the striker bagged his third Three Lions goal on his 19th appearance.

The strike was something special, with Rashford firing the ball into the top corner from a good 30 yards to add to his already somewhat impressive England tally.

This tweet sums up the forward’s strike pretty well. And to be fair to him, what a finish it was!

Marcus Rashford gives England the lead with a stunning strike#ENGCRC pic.twitter.com/Lns8ieJYrE — Goal (@goal) June 7, 2018

The Encouraging

With England having won both of their friendlies in the run up to the World Cup, all signs are positive for the Three Lions as they head into the world’s biggest footballing tournament this summer.

With a lot of fans being optimistic towards the Three Lions’ chances this summer, this win will do no harm to fans’ hopes of seeing Southgate’s side win their second Jules Rimet trophy this summer.