The agent of Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson has claimed that Arsenal and Tottenham are vying for the Frenchman’s signature, according to the Metro.

The midfielder moved to the Ligue 1 outfit last summer and has put in a host of impressive performances for his club as they reached the Europa League final before being beaten by Atletico Madrid in the final.

Sanson, has scored seven goals this season and two assists in Ligue 1 and has represented his country at youth level.

His agent claims that the north London outfits are both looking at his client and also said that Chelsea were interested in him but have since moved onto other targets.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, as re-reported by the Metro, Michael Manuello said:

“Chelsea will not go any further, they are looking at other things.

“Tottenham are looking at Morgan – very much so. Arsenal are looking at him also, but I don’t know what Unai Emery will want.”

The addition of Sanson would be a welcome addition in north London as Arsenal could look to add more firepower next season in the middle of the park.

They conceded 51 times this past season in the Premier League and made 15 errors leading to a goal, according to the official Premier League website, and could be a replacement for Jack Wilshere if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

He could also provide cover to Tottenham midfielders Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele as Tottenham will need to rotate their team as they will be competing on two fronts in the Champions League and look to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Meanwhile, it has been reported in the Daily Star that Chelsea are favourites to add Jean-Michael Seri to their ranks.

The midfielder could be a long-term replacement for Cesc Fabregas given the Spaniard has 12 months left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, as per the Evening Standard.