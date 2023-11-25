Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton believes Morgan Sanson’s future at the club seems bleak, despite the midfielder’s impressive performances for OGC Nice in Ligue 1.

Sanson joined Villa in in 2021 from Ligue 1 side Marseille for €15.8m but failed to establish himself into the first-team.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Strasbourg and was then loaned out to Nice in the summer with an option to buy on a permanent deal at the end of his season.

He has impressed with his performances for the French side, helping them to a terrific start to the season. They currently sit in the second spot, four points behind PSG with a game in hand.

However, Hutton claims that Sanson’s career at Aston Villa was over long ago due to his inability to make a significant impact.

Speaking to Aston Villa News, Hutton said:

“I don’t watch the French league so I don’t exactly know what his performances have been like but I genuinely thought that his Aston Villa career was over a while ago.”

“It’s just not worked out. From day one, it’s not happened for him.”

“It’s been difficult for him and when he has had game time, it’s probably not been the way he’s wanted. It’s very difficult to shine when you’re not coming in straight away.”

While Sanson has thrived in France, Hutton noted the likelihood of a permanent move to Nice, indicating that the French outfit could choose to secure his services permanently.

He added:

“If there’s an opportunity for Nice to sign him permanently and he’s playing at a high standard every week, then I think they would take up that option. But for me, I think the Aston Villa side of it is done.”

With just 23 appearances for Villa since his arrival, Sanson’s prospects of playing again for the club seems bleak.

It is very likely that the French club will end up signing him on a permanent deal if he continues to play the way he has this season.