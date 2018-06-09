Barcelona have drawn up a three-man shortlist of goalkeepers they want to bring in to replace Jasper Cillessen should he leave the club this summer.

Don Balon are stating that the Blaugrana have highlighted Spanish trio Pepe Reina, Sergio Asenjo and Sergio Rico as the ‘keepers they want to replace Cillessen should the Dutchman move away from the club this summer.

The news outlet have also stated that both Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on signing the shot-stopper, with Spanish news outlet Sport reporting in the past that his release clause stands at €60M, a bargain for a player of his quality.

Cillessen has been impressive for Barcelona when starting, and is a player that has always been reliable for the Blaugrana in the smaller competitions.

The Dutchman contributed heavily to Barca’s Copa Del Rey win this season, keeping seven clean sheets in nine appearances in the competition to help the club secure their fourth consecutive trophy in the competition.

If Barcelona are to go for either Reina, Rico or Asenjo to replace Cillessen, either of the three will have to pay pretty well to convince the Barca fans that they’ve made the right choice on this occasion.