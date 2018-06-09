Man United have been handed some good news after it was reported that midfielder Andre Herrera is willing to snub interest from his home country of Spain to fight for his place with the Red Devils.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the Spaniard is reportedly happy with the Red Devils and that he has caught the eye of both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, but he is willing to stay with Jose Mourinho and co and fight for his place in their squad.

The Daily Mail have reported in the past that, as re-reported and translated from AS, Athletic Bilbao were interested in bringing Herrera back to Spain, and that he cost the club £33M when he moved to Old Trafford from the Basque side in 2014.

It must be encouraging for Man United fans to see a player like Herrera be willing to fight for his place at the club and not just pack up his bags and leave.

The Spaniard has been impressive since his arrival from Bilbao four years ago, with the player managing to bag a total of 17 goals and 24 assists in 161 appearances, an impressive return for a player who is mainly tasked with defending instead of going forward.

If Herrera does end ups staying, it’ll be interesting to see if he can find himself ahead of Paul Pogba, Fred and Nemanja Matic in the pecking order at Old Trafford.