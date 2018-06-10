Deal close: Arsenal reach agreement to seal midfielder transfer and set to trigger buy-out clause imminently

Arsenal reportedly have an agreement in place to seal the transfer of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira this summer for his €25million release clause.

The Gunners were linked yesterday with the Uruguay international by Gianluca Di Marzio, and it seems things are gathering pace with this deal.

The latest is that Arsenal have a deal in place and could be prepared to trigger Torreira’s buy-out clause immediately, according to Calciomercato Sampdoria, as translated by the Daily Star.

Arsenal look short of quality in midfield at the moment with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny struggling in that area, while the club could also have cause for concern over the contract situations of Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere.

The latter’s deal expires this summer, while the former also has just a year left to run on his current contract.

While Torreira is not the biggest name, his arrival on the cheap could prove smart business by Arsenal if he can continue his fine progress.

The 22-year-old has shown himself to be a fine young talent in Serie A and could be just the kind of player who’ll improve under the expert guidance of Unai Emery, who has replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Spanish tactician worked on a relatively small budget at former club Sevilla and was known for getting the best out of players not previously regarded as big names.