Real Madrid president to launch £220m transfer raid including two superstars to welcome Lopetequi to La Liga

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will launch an audacious transfer pursuit to welcome Julen Lopetequi to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will look to bring both Alisson from Roma and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio in a transfer raid.

Both stars have been linked with moves to Real in the last week and it looks as though Perez could be looking to follow through on the recent media speculation linking both stars with moves to the Champions League winners.

Just this week the Sun reported that Real Madrid were looking to launch a £150m pursuit for Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian midfielder has had a breakthrough season for Lazio in Serie A and even impressed this weekend in the World Cup as Serbia beat Costa Rica 1-0 in their opening World Cup fixture.

The Italian outlet CalcioMercato have speculated this evening that Perez will also look to launch a bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson who is likely to have a price tag on his head in the region of 80 million euros (£70m).

The report states that Perez wants both Alisson and Milinkovic-Savic in a transfer raid to welcome new Real manager Julen Lopetequi to La Liga. It certainly wouldn’t be a bad start for the former Spain manager to have £220m worth of new talent at his disposal upon arrival.