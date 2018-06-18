Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Bernd Leno with talks for the German shot-keeper said to be at an advanced stage, according to David Ornstein from BBC Sport and SPORTSBILD.

It appears that Unai Emery and key figureheads at Arsenal have earmarked the Bayer Leverkusen star as a long-term replacement for current ‘keeper Petr Cech.

The Gunners are in need a new goalkeeper after Cech’s indifferent form last season, so this deal makes sense as one that could be a priority for the club this summer.

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen. Not done but set to be decided today & expected 26-year-old will join #AFC – unclear which current GK would make way. Torreira pursuit ongoing – optimism but not done & #WorldCup delays it — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) June 18, 2018

Meanwhile, SPORTBILD report in the tweet below that Arsenal will make an official announcement for the ‘keeper tomorrow and talkSPORT have said they have starved off interest from European giants Atletico Madrid and Roma.

Leno has been a fantastic signing for Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen since his move from fellow German side Stuttgart in 2011.

The German international has managed to keep a total of 100 clean sheets in all competitions in just 304 appearances for Bayer, which is a brilliant return.

The 26-year-old’s reputation as one of Europe’s talented ‘keepers has grown and his performances for Bayer helped the club massively in helping the club secure a fifth placed finish in the Bundesliga last season.

Could Arsenal be about to solve a long-term problem if Cech leaves in the future? It looks like there is sense of optimism and exciting times in north London ahead of the new season.