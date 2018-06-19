“I think he’s a Man United player” – MUFC legend weighs in on rumoured £100million transfer offer

Ryan Giggs says he would love to see Gareth Bale at Manchester United and believes he’s an ideal signing who has the Red Devils in his DNA.

The Welshman is clearly a big fan of his fellow countryman amid rumours that Jose Mourinho is stepping up his interest in the player.

Bale could leave Real Madrid this summer after a lack of opportunities last season, though he showed what he’s capable of with a stunning cameo in the Champions League final.

This has led to growing speculation that United could try to lure him back to England and give him a key role in their side, with Don Balon recently stating Mourinho has promised him he could win the Ballon d’Or at Old Trafford.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

While Giggs was not able to provide a transfer update as such, he did talk up the idea of the 28-year-old joining his old club, in a possible nudge at them to get moving.

‘I’d be a happy United fan, that’s for sure,’ Giggs said. ‘I think he’s a Man United player. I think the fans would love him.

‘The fans would adore him but again, like I say, he’s at a club where he’s won three Champions Leagues so why would you leave?’