Given the quality in their line-up, Poland were highly fancied to get a positive result against Senegal in their World Cup opener on Tuesday.

With Robert Lewandowski leading their charge coupled with their impressive displays in qualifying, they would have arrived in Russia in confident mood of making an impression.

However, Aliou Cisse’s men had other ideas as after taking the lead through a Thiago Cionek own goal in the first half, M’Baye Niang doubled their lead after the break to put them in a strong position to get their World Cup off to a flyer.

The former AC Milan forward was given a major helping hand in that though, as after a disastrous back-pass from Grzegorz Krychowiak, ex-Arsenal goalkeeper and current Juventus ace Wojciech Szczesny compounded Poland’s misery.

After coming rushing out of his goal to claim the ball, he was beaten to it by Niang, who was given the simple task of tapping the ball home into the unguarded net.

Both Polish internationals will want to forget this one quickly, particularly given it gave Senegal a crucial cushion in the encounter, but there was controversy too given Niang was waved back onto the pitch while play was ongoing and took full advantage.

