John Cross is a big fish in the journalism world but the Daily Mirror’s chief football writer is also a massive Gooner.

Cross loves Arsenal and, as you’ll know if you follow him on Twitter, he loves Jack Wilshere too.

Wilshere may well be John’s favourite Gunners player… but not for much longer.

The former England midfielder confirmed his decision to leave the club this week after new manager Unai Emery failed to assure him he’d be a first-team regular.

Cross tweeted the news and was clearly hurting.

He wrote: “Jack Wilshere confirms @mirrorfootball exclusive that he’s leaving Arsenal after talks with Unai Emery. I love Wilshere as a player and he bleeds Arsenal. Sad day for the club, must have been a heart rending decision. There will be a lot of takers. Wish him every success.”

Fellow journo Matt Law, who writes for The Times, then appeared to mock Cross.

Law, who is out in Russia with Cross, replied in the early hours of Wednesday morning when he told his followers: “Don’t worry, the English press are currently comforting John on the bus back to Repino. He and his family would appreciate some privacy at this tough time.”

Later in the day, Law twisted the knife again, adding: “Update on @johncrossmirror: “He’s still struggling to come to terms with the news but he appreciates all the messages of support and anticipates making a full recovery. Unless Jack joins Tottenham.”

Wilshere’s time at Arsenal saw him make 125 Premier League appearances, including 92 starts.

He won the FA Cup twice, but struggled to stay fit and spent much of his time with the Gunners on the treatment table.

