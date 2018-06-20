Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is on the verge of completing his free transfer to Juventus this week as he prepares to undergo a medical with the club.

The Germany international has already been confirmed as leaving LFC when his contract comes to an end, and the Daily Mail report that Juventus looks set to be his next destination.

Can has shone for Liverpool down the years and looks like being a big loss, though the Reds are admittedly well prepared for his departure.

Jurgen Klopp’s side already have the signings of Fabinho and Naby Keita wrapped up for next season, so their midfield actually looks in very good shape and arguably better than last season with Can in the squad.

The 24-year-old should, however, prove a fine signing for Juve, especially considering players of his calibre being available for free is a pretty rare occurrence.

Liverpool could have done without losing such an influential player for nothing, though they did receive a vast sum of cash for Philippe Coutinho when he left for Barcelona in January.