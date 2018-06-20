Manchester United cleared to sign World Cup winner for £52.7million transfer fee

Manchester United and other interested clubs can reportedly seal the transfer of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng if they cough up £52.7million for him.

The Germany international is currently at the World Cup with his country as they look to recover from a bad start and retain the trophy they won in 2014.

Boateng has long been regarded as one of the finest defensive players in Europe, and has also won a host of major honours during his time at Bayern, including six Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

However, it seems he wants out of the club as Bild claim Bayern have been made aware of the player’s desire to move abroad.

Boateng would be a great fit at United to strengthen at centre-back, which has been an area of weakness for them for some time now.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones clearly don’t look good enough as long-term solutions in that area, and Calciomercato have previously listed the Red Devils as being among a number of Boateng’s admirers.

If Bild’s claim that £52.7m is the maximum required to prise the 29-year-old away then that’s surely money United can afford to improve in such an important area.