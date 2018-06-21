It looks like Arsenal have the edge over Manchester United in any potential transfer battle over Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu this summer.

The young Turkish ace has shone in the Bundesliga and has long been linked with a summer move to the Gunners, who need to strengthen at the back.

The Sun claimed some time ago that Arsenal were closing in on the signing of Soyuncu, though the Manchester Evening News also suggested the Red Devils could consider him as one of a number of options for them to improve their defensive options.

The latest from the player himself, however, is that he’s keen on a move to Arsenal (with no mention of United) but that it still depends on Freiburg deciding to let him go.

Calciomercato have claimed the 22-year-old would cost around €40million, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal will pay that for a relatively unproven player.

Providing an update on his situation, Soyuncu told Gunes: ‘It is true, Arsenal have made an offer, I want Arsenal, god willing I will go to Arsenal or the Premier League but it all depends on Freiburg.

‘I still have another three-years on my contract.

‘I received offers from teams in Turkey. I would not be able to give you a name, but I rejected them.

‘I will not be returning to Turkey. I want to continue my career in Europe at the biggest clubs.’