After confirming that he would be leaving Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the month, Jack Wilshere is reportedly not short of potential offers.

As seen in his Instagram post below, the 26-year-old confirmed that he is leaving the Gunners after discussions with Unai Emery failed to suggest that he would have a prominent role under the Spanish tactician after he replaced Arsene Wenger last month.

In turn, Wilshere should be commended for making what would undoubtedly have been a difficult decision given his long-standing ties with Arsenal, as he has ultimately made the best choice for his career and will now depart on June 30.

What he decides to do next will be key though, and as reported by The Sun, he could have plenty of options on the table with Juventus said to be rivalling Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and West Ham United for the England international’s signature.

Given Wilshere’s attributes, he’d arguably be a major success in Italy as he can pair his technical quality with a tenacity and combativeness to impress. Further, it’s a move that could benefit him from a tactical point of view to get the best out of his qualities while Juve will offer him a chance of winning major honours given their haul of seven consecutive Serie A titles.

Nevertheless, the option of staying in England and perhaps even London to avoid disrupting his family could also be an appealing option, while newly-promoted Wolves played some great football on their way back to the Premier League last season and that could suit Wilshere’s game.

Ultimately, the midfield ace could have some great options on the table this summer. Having decided to leave Arsenal, it’s now up to him and his team to make the right decision for the next stage of his career.