Liverpool forward Sadio Mane bagged a fluke goal for Senegal this afternoon to give the African side the perfect start against Japan in their World Cup Group H match.

The Reds ace, who failed to score in Senegal’s first match against Poland, bagged his first of the tournament in bizarre fashion as the ball rebounded off his knee into the goal after the Japanese ‘keeper produced an easy save.

Senegal have looked impressive so far this World Cup, and they could even find themselves up against England in the next round should everything go to plan.

The African side, who beat Poland 2-1 in their first match, continued their perfect start to the tournament with Mane’s goal, one that could see them book their place in the round of 16.

Here’s a clip of Mane’s fluke strike against their Asian opponents, how’s that for a slice of luck!

#JPNSEN Sadio Mane on score first goal Senegal 1-0 Japan pic.twitter.com/MTp3wQED4A — Rizuan Khatulpica (@khatulpica) June 24, 2018