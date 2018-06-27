Chelsea are reportedly ready to accept just €20million to sell Cesar Azpilicueta to Athletic Bilbao in this summer’s transfer window.

This is a hugely surprising rumour as Azpilicueta has been a vital player for Chelsea in recent times, but Gol Digital reports that he wants a move back to Spain.

MORE: Chelsea given chance to cash in with £26m summer bid from Italian giants

The Spanish outlet adds that the Blues want to sign Inter Milan defender Miranda as a replacement in their defence, which also seems surprising given his age.

The Brazil international will turn 34 in September and has never played in the Premier League, so this move to replace one proven name with one relatively unproven one in this country and one whose career is surely heading for a close in a few years seems very risky.

Still, Chelsea have been known to make some weird moves in the transfer market of late, having let Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic leave last season, replacing them with flop purchases such as Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Chelsea need to get it right in the transfer market this summer, but if this deal were to happen it would show no lessons have been learned at Stamford Bridge.