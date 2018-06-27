Brazilian sports channel absolutely relishes trolling Germany over World Cup exit

England fans may be pretty happy and celebrating the work of karma right now, but remember that Brazil have reason to be delighted at Germany’s suffering as well.

Remarkably, Joachim Low’s flops of 2018 just four years ago won the World Cup in some style as they enjoyed a memorable 7-1 thrashing of host nation Brazil in that year’s semi-final before then beating Argentina in the final.

That result was one of the most humiliating nights in Brazilian football history, and now Fox Sports Brasil are in delirious mood as Germany were dumped out this afternoon.

The 2014 champions were poor in their three group games, losing first to Mexico before scraping a somewhat lucky win over Sweden.

They were then beaten 2-0 by South Korea today as things completely fell apart for them, and one Brazilian on Twitter was absolutely loving it.

Here’s a selection of tweets from the Fox Sports Brasil account, which just shows how much almost everyone everywhere is happy to see Germany out!

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

TCHAAAAAAAAAUUUUUU ALEMANHAAAAAAAAA ASUHADSUASUHASUHASHUIASAUSHASUHASIASIUHAIUHASIUHASAIHUSAUSIHASUHIASUHAS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLL DA COREEIAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018

It’s worth pointing out – Brazil could in theory still be knocked out today as well, so these tweets may well come back to haunt them in a big way…