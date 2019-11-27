(Photo) – Marcelo tells Neymar he’s ‘better than Mbappe’ before Real Madrid vs PSG

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid star Marcelo told Brazil teammate Neymar that he ‘plays better than Mbappe’ before Los Blancos’ mammoth Champions League clash last night.

Mundo Deportivo add that Movistar cameras caught the conversation between the pair before both sides took the field to start their warm ups.

Marcelo’s “Tu juegas mejor que Mbappe” message to Neymar translates to ‘you play better than Mbappe’ in English.

Take a look at the moment below, courtesy of Movistar:

Marcelo to Neymar in the tunnel: “You play better than Mbappé.” [Movistar] pic.twitter.com/QDaTktcZ5s — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) November 27, 2019

Last night’s epic Champions League encounter ended as a 2-2 draw, Zinedine Zidane’s men looked like they had control until the latter stages of the second-half.

PSG got back into the tie thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and a stunning equaliser from Los Blancos academy graduate Pablo Sarabia.