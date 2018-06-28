‘Don’t mention the VAR’ – Germany brutally trolled after World Cup exit sealed by South Korea defeat

‘Don’t mention the VAR’ – Germany brutally trolled after World Cup exit sealed by South Korea defeat

After crashing out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage, Germany left themselves open to criticism and mockery on Wednesday after their defeat to South Korea.

In a shock setback after their thrilling win over Sweden to keep their hopes alive, Joachim Low’s men couldn’t produce a second win to ensure that they advanced.

SEE MORE: Video: Tottenham’s Son Heung-min scores stunning 2nd goal vs Germany after Manuel Neuer goes walkabout

Instead, the defending champions have headed home to reflect on a disappointing tournament, with their rivals not holding back in their trolling of the team.

Some will argue that the World Cup will be missing a giant in the knockout stages and that takes something away from the tournament, but based on the majority of the tweets below, it’s fair to say that many are delighted that a genuine threat to win the tournament has been sent home.

How they now bounce back from this nightmare remains to be seen, but for now, Germany will simply just have to take the criticism on the chin and use it as motivation to come back stronger for Euro 2020.

There were of course countless references to VAR after it played a crucial role in South Korea’s win, as it was used for both of their goals which both ultimately stood and saw them record an historic win on a great day for them, Mexico and Sweden.

Toni Kross got a vital touch in the build-up to the first goal to ensure it wasn’t offside, before Manuel Neuer went walkabout as Heung-Min Son took full advantage and was ruled to be onside as he wrapped up the victory.

