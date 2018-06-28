After crashing out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage, Germany left themselves open to criticism and mockery on Wednesday after their defeat to South Korea.

In a shock setback after their thrilling win over Sweden to keep their hopes alive, Joachim Low’s men couldn’t produce a second win to ensure that they advanced.

Instead, the defending champions have headed home to reflect on a disappointing tournament, with their rivals not holding back in their trolling of the team.

Some will argue that the World Cup will be missing a giant in the knockout stages and that takes something away from the tournament, but based on the majority of the tweets below, it’s fair to say that many are delighted that a genuine threat to win the tournament has been sent home.

How they now bounce back from this nightmare remains to be seen, but for now, Germany will simply just have to take the criticism on the chin and use it as motivation to come back stronger for Euro 2020.

There were of course countless references to VAR after it played a crucial role in South Korea’s win, as it was used for both of their goals which both ultimately stood and saw them record an historic win on a great day for them, Mexico and Sweden.

Toni Kross got a vital touch in the build-up to the first goal to ensure it wasn’t offside, before Manuel Neuer went walkabout as Heung-Min Son took full advantage and was ruled to be onside as he wrapped up the victory.

South Korea knocking out Germany in Korean Commentary is gold #Worldcup? ?? pic.twitter.com/cRBrGqsLaM — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) June 27, 2018

Don’t mention the VAR pic.twitter.com/GzQOdBd9zN — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) June 27, 2018

Tomorrow’s headlines

– The Sun: ‘Don’t mention the VAR!’

– The Mirror: ‘Don’t mention the VAR!’

– The Mail: ‘Don’t mention the VAR!’

– The Guardian: ‘Proposal for directly elected council leaders ‘unworkable”

– The Times: ‘Don’t mention the VAR!’ — Rod Ardehali (@Rod_Ardehali) June 27, 2018

WHATEVER YOU DO TO THE GERMANS” DON’T MENTION THE VAR ??? — Mr H (@Brit66ishSpurs) June 27, 2018

Just don’t mention the VAR. I did once, but I think I got away with it. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 27, 2018

‘Don’t mention the VAR!’ ??’s around the world are having a field day after #GER exit the #WorldCup Just wait for the Italian headline ?? pic.twitter.com/QtldllP7NQ — The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) June 28, 2018

We didn’t even play Germany but still the Mirror brings up WWII. It’s a memory that has fuelled Brexit rhetoric and created a culture of bellicose poppy nationalism that has nothing to do with 1939-45. They say don’t mention the Var, but it seems that’s all they do. pic.twitter.com/iRztJvifro — Iain Overton (@iainoverton) June 28, 2018

Links: unsere Seite 1 nach dem 7:1 2014.

Rechts: unsere Seite 1 nach dem WM-Aus 2018. pic.twitter.com/r0EB0xpSki — BILD (@BILD) June 27, 2018

TIMES SPORT: Day the Germans just disappeared #tomorrowspaperstoday

?????? pic.twitter.com/A6YFCT50iZ — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) June 27, 2018