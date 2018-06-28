Colombia have scored a late goal against Senegal to significantly change the situation in Group H.

The South American giants have made it 1-0 thanks to a goal from Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, and Senegal suddenly need to score to help themselves through to the next round.

Remarkably, Japan are edging through at the moment despite losing to Poland in their other game, on the virtue that they have two fewer yellow cards in the tournament so far.

Hold onto your hats people – this one could still go a few ways before full time…