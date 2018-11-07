Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling clears up bizarre penalty incident in Manchester City win over Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has spoken about the bizarre incident that led to him being awarded a penalty against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night.

The England international appeared to just trip over in the box before the referee blew his whistle and gave City a spot-kick in an emphatic 6-0 win.

Sterling has apologised for the incident, insisting he did not mean to con the referee and that it was just a misunderstanding.

Fans will no doubt say the player could have done more to alert the referee to the fact that he’d made the wrong call, but in fairness, he genuinely looks embarrassed to have got a decision like that…

