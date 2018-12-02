Chelsea to be offered €80million Manchester United target keen on Premier League transfer

Chelsea could get a big opportunity to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos thanks to the Eden Hazard situation.

According to Don Balon, Kroos could end up making his way to Stamford Bridge as part of any deal for Hazard, with the Germany international keen on a move to the Premier League.

This could be a superb signing for the Blues even if it does mean losing Hazard to Madrid, with the former Bayern Munich man one of the finest midfielders in Europe and an ideal fit for how Maurizio Sarri likes his teams to play.

In fact, Kroos could also be a useful addition due to Mateo Kovacic only being with CFC on loan from Real this season, while Cesc Fabregas also cannot go on forever.

Don Balon have, however, linked United as admirers of the €80million-rated Kroos in the past, which makes sense given their lack of quality in midfield right now.

Kroos would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, whilst providing that genuine long-term Michael Carrick replacement the club so badly needs.

If Chelsea can pip United to this move it could be crucial in deciding which club comes out on top in future top four battles or even in the running for the Premier League title.