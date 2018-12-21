Alexis Sanchez finally breaks silence on Jose Mourinho three days after Manchester United sacking

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has spoken of his gratitude towards former manager Jose Mourinho as he finally broke his silence on the Portuguese three days after his sacking.

The 55-year-old left Old Trafford on Tuesday morning after a disastrous start to this season, with a number of things going badly wrong for him in 2018.

One of the most notable difficulties of his United reign will have been the poor performance of Sanchez since his transfer from Arsenal in January.

The Chile international has not fit in at all with the Red Devils, looking nothing like the player who shone as one of the best attacking players in the world in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

This has led to some doubts over Sanchez’s long-term future at the club, but one imagines if Mourinho’s departure could now change things.

Despite all this, the 30-year-old took to Twitter to rubbish reports, pictured in his tweet below, that he’d bet big money on the manager losing his job.

Sanchez insists this is false and finally revealed his true feelings about Mourinho, saying he was grateful for him giving him the chance to move to United.

This is FALSE!!!. José gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him. We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect. I can't wait to help the team !. Good luck tomorrow family! pic.twitter.com/9uhXqd5iEU — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) December 21, 2018

His tweet read: ‘This is FALSE!!!. Jose gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him.

‘We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect. I can’t wait to help the team !. Good luck tomorrow family!’