Maurizio Sarri admits he can’t solve Chelsea’s biggest problem

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has admitted that he finds it “difficult to understand” one of Chelsea’s biggest problems this season, fans won’t like Sarri’s comments.

Sarri’s post-match press conference largely focused on Chelsea’s poor reaction to going a goal down against Leicester this afternoon. The Foxes took the lead through Jamie Vardy in the 51st minute and Sarri believed that the Blues were “shocked” and suffered from “mental confusion” after the goal.

Sarri is here. He says Chelsea had a "strange" reaction to going behind TO Leicester. Says #CFC failed to play as a team and instead saw out the game as 11 individuals. They were "shocked" and showed "mental confusion". — Vaishali Bhardwaj (@VaiBhardwaj) December 22, 2018

This a damning statement for the manager of a team to make – you’d think that a club of Chelsea’s stature would know how to react to going a goal down – the fact that Sarri doesn’t know how to solve one of Chelsea’s biggest problems = is just as telling.

Sarri says he does not know why this happened. "If I knew, I would solve the problem before this match. It is difficult to understand." Never a good look when the manager says he doesn't know how to fix things. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 22, 2018

Chelsea seemed to lack any sort of consistency in their play and most off all chemistry as soon as they went a goal down. Sarri blasted Chelsea’s players for their reaction to the goal, Sarri told reporters that he believed the players’ reaction to the goal was “strange” and that he believed the team played as “11 different players”:

Sarri on ripping coat off in frustration: “I was hot… we played very well for 55 mins. After the goal the reaction was for me a strange one. Not in the right direction, not as a team, but as 11 different players” #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 22, 2018

The root of Chelsea’s problems could be that they lack an experienced leader in their side who can lead by example. That man used to be Gary Cahill but the England international’s form has been on a downward spiral in the last 18 months.

Cahill’s time at Stamford Bridge seems to be coming to an end, The Guardian reported last month that Chelsea will allow the veteran centre-back to leave on loan in the January window – this will effectively draw the curtain on Cahill’s time at Chelsea because the defender is out of contract in the summer.