Barcelona are ready to launch a bid to sign one of Manchester United’s best players, Barcelona are looking to beat rivals Real Madrid to the star’s signature.

According to a report from the Sunday Express, Barcelona are keen on the signing of United forward Marcus Rashford and the Blaugrana are desperate not to lose Rashford to arch-rivals Real Madrid should the England international become available this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the United hierarchy have a dilemma on their hands with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard making up the forward ranks alongside Rashford.

United could find it hard to promise Rashford a starting berth which could see the England international seek a move away from Old Trafford.

Rashford has contributed 9 goals (4 goals and 5 assists) in 15 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season, Rashford has managed to equal the amount of assists he managed in the entire 2017/18 season already.

Rashford’s lack of goals could be a worrying sign for both United and his potential suitors but given that the 21-year-old scored in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 5-1 debut win against Cardiff yesterday, things could be on the up for the youngster.