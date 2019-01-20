Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks became the hero for Spurs today when he scored a last-gasp winner for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the 93rd minute of their clash with Fulham.

In the dying moments of the game Georges-Kevin Nkoudou whipped in a cross from the wing and Winks made a smart run to get in front of his marker and head into the back of the net to complete a comeback for Tottenham.

This was Nkoudou’s first assist for Spurs since joining in 2016, what a time to come up with the goods.

Tottenham were in desperate need of a new hero with Harry Kane out injured, the talisman has been ruled out until March with an ankle injury, according to Sky Sports.

Check out a video of the goal below:

With Winks’ heroics in the last-second, Tottenham have continued their run of not drawing a single Premier League game this season.

Check out some fan reaction Winks’ last-gasp winner:

A man called Harry, has won the game for Tottenham. It’s not Kane, it’s Winks!! These commentators are mad ??#FULTOT #PL — PreshiOloye (@adewalepresh) January 20, 2019

Harry FC don’t care if it’s Kane or Winks — Robbie (@robbie_burton) January 20, 2019

Harry K?a?n?e? Winks to the rescue. ???? pic.twitter.com/3RYi73I1Fg — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 20, 2019

WHO NEEDS HARRY KANE WHEN YOUVE GOT HARRY WINKS. YOU BEAUTYYYYYYYY — James THFC (@JamesVaughny) January 20, 2019

When you don’t have Harry, you always have HARRY!! One of our own. #WINKS #COYS. — Kane’s estranged Uncle Ligament (@TriniBev) January 20, 2019

#COYS Who needs Kane, Winks all the way right at the end. — Sarah Jones (Bobby) (@JustSarahJay) January 20, 2019

Who needs Harry Kane when you’ve got Harry winks — paulhughes (@paulhug85241029) January 20, 2019