Video: “No Kane, no problem” – These Tottenham fans react to Harry Winks’ last-second winner vs Fulham

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks became the hero for Spurs today when he scored a last-gasp winner for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the 93rd minute of their clash with Fulham.

In the dying moments of the game Georges-Kevin Nkoudou whipped in a cross from the wing and Winks made a smart run to get in front of his marker and head into the back of the net to complete a comeback for Tottenham.

This was Nkoudou’s first assist for Spurs since joining in 2016, what a time to come up with the goods.

Tottenham were in desperate need of a new hero with Harry Kane out injured, the talisman has been ruled out until March with an ankle injury, according to Sky Sports.

Check out a video of the goal below:

With Winks’ heroics in the last-second, Tottenham have continued their run of not drawing a single Premier League game this season.

Check out some fan reaction Winks’ last-gasp winner:

