Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks became the hero for Spurs today when he scored a last-gasp winner for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the 93rd minute of their clash with Fulham.
In the dying moments of the game Georges-Kevin Nkoudou whipped in a cross from the wing and Winks made a smart run to get in front of his marker and head into the back of the net to complete a comeback for Tottenham.
This was Nkoudou’s first assist for Spurs since joining in 2016, what a time to come up with the goods.
Tottenham were in desperate need of a new hero with Harry Kane out injured, the talisman has been ruled out until March with an ankle injury, according to Sky Sports.
Check out a video of the goal below:
With Winks’ heroics in the last-second, Tottenham have continued their run of not drawing a single Premier League game this season.
Check out some fan reaction Winks’ last-gasp winner:
No Harry Kane? No problem, Harry winks here. ???? ???????#COYS pic.twitter.com/80m5iximq0
— ????? ?????? ??????? (@AElmessiri88) January 20, 2019
YESSSSS!!!!
Who needs Kane when you have Winks?!
You’re a wizard Harry!!!#OneOfOurOwn#COYS pic.twitter.com/lEbP0pGrR3
— Zoe Pearson (@Z_PearsonTHFC) January 20, 2019
A man called Harry, has won the game for Tottenham. It’s not Kane, it’s Winks!!
These commentators are mad ??#FULTOT #PL
— PreshiOloye (@adewalepresh) January 20, 2019
Harry FC don’t care if it’s Kane or Winks
— Robbie (@robbie_burton) January 20, 2019
Harry K?a?n?e? Winks to the rescue. ???? pic.twitter.com/3RYi73I1Fg
— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 20, 2019
WHO NEEDS HARRY KANE WHEN YOUVE GOT HARRY WINKS. YOU BEAUTYYYYYYYY
— James THFC (@JamesVaughny) January 20, 2019
When you don’t have Harry, you always have HARRY!! One of our own. #WINKS #COYS.
— Kane’s estranged Uncle Ligament (@TriniBev) January 20, 2019
#COYS Who needs Kane, Winks all the way right at the end.
— Sarah Jones (Bobby) (@JustSarahJay) January 20, 2019
Who needs Harry Kane when you’ve got Harry winks
— paulhughes (@paulhug85241029) January 20, 2019