Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was slammed by his club’s fans after his poor performance vs Ajax, the star’s move to Los Blancos hasn’t gone to plan.

Courtois was nearly found out in the latter stages of the first-half and if it wasn’t for the use of VAR the Belgian would have been at fault for Madrid conceding. Whilst the stopper was put off by interference by Dusan Tadic – the 6ft 8 star should’ve been much stronger on his feet for Madrid.

He was bullied in the box far too easily. Check out the disallowed goal here.

Courtois was once again on the receiving end of some criticism after Hakim Ziyech scored for Ajax in the 75th minute, the former Chelsea stopper is just letting in goals far too easily for Los Blancos.

Courtois managed to overshadow some good saves by making his massive error during this game, this shows that even when the Belgian finally starts to look good there is still the chance that he could make a error – which would have been costly in this case if it wasn’t for VAR.

Check out some reaction to the Belgian’s performance below:

Keylor Navas has to start from now on. Thibaut Courtois is allowing too many easy goals. — Guero (@Hi_Frann) February 13, 2019

If you honestly think Courtois is better than Navas please just quit watching this sport cause you clearly don’t know shit — Andres (@andresFS1129) February 13, 2019

We've said this for a long time now, but Thibaut Courtois truly is one of the most overrated goalkeepers in world football. For such an arrogant man, who talks to the press so often as if he were Oliver Kahn reincarnated, Courtois is far from being the best GK in the world. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) February 13, 2019

Courtois error. Not good enough. — RG (@registability) February 13, 2019

It’s quite surprising to see that Santiago Solari still puts his faith in Courtois for most of Madrid’s matches considering how error prone he’s proving to be.