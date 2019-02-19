DEAL CLOSE: In-form Man Utd star ready to pen new £100k-a-week contract

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera is reportedly closing in on signing a new three-year contract with the club worth £100,000-a-week.

The Spaniard’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and after struggling to cement his place in the line-up under former boss Jose Mourinho, question marks were raised over his future at Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: The reason for delay to new David de Gea contract for Manchester United

However, since interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed, Herrera has become a key figure in his plans and has been in impressive form.

That includes opening the scoring in United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday night and it would appear as though that impact will now result in signing a new contract.

According to The Sun, the 29-year-old is now expected to pen a new three-year deal with wages at around £100,000-a-week as he looks set to commit his long-term future to the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen if he still has a key role to play under Man Utd’s next boss if it isn’t Solskjaer though, with the Premier League giants expected to announce a permanent appointment in the summer.

Herrera has made 23 appearances so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists while offering a real balance in midfield alongside Nemanja Matic, which in turn has arguably allowed Paul Pogba to flourish too.