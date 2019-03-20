Video: Mane’s hilarious reaction to a banner from Senegalese fans urging Koulibaly to join Man United

Senegal winger Sadio Mane gave a thumbs down to supporters telling his international teammate Kalidou Koulibaly to join Manchester United.

The Lions of Teranga beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in an African Cup of Nations qualifying match on Monday night and after the game, Liverpool winger Mane sent a message to the away supporters.

A section of Senegalese fans were holding up a banner which displayed an image of Napoli defender Koulibaly, with a caption urging him to secure a transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

According to the Manchester United Evening News, Koulibaly is a primary transfer target for United, but Mane’s hilarious reaction to the sign indicates he is definitely not supporting the proposed move.

The Liverpool superstar simply smiled and gave a thumbs down gesture as he approached his country’s fans, which sparked plenty of laughter in the stands.

Check out a clip of the incident below, via Twitter.

Sadio Mane’s reaction to a banner from Senegalese fans telling Kalidou Koulibaly to join Man Utd ? ??pic.twitter.com/K30V1KE3wf — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) March 19, 2019