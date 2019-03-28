Liverpool transfer target’s agent makes donation to Reds chief’s GoFundMe

The agent of Lyon star Nabil Fekir has been spotted making a large donation to the GoFundMe of Reds chief Michael Edwards.

The France international was notably linked with Liverpool a great deal last summer, and Calciomercato recently reported that he remains on their radar.

It remains to be seen if this transfer will definitely come to pass, but Fekir makes sense as the kind of player who could shine under Jurgen Klopp and strengthen the Reds in the attacking midfield department.

He’d be especially useful after the poor form of both Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri this season, so fans will no doubt hope this connection between the player’s agent and Edwards is more than just a coincidence.

Fekir’s agent just donated 1k to Michael Edwards’ GoFund Me. ????? pic.twitter.com/DxS7b1qlEi — Paddy (@lfcpaddy) March 28, 2019

LFC fans have flagged this up on Twitter and it’s caused a bit of a stir, so it may be worth watching out for Fekir Liverpool transfer rumours again in the coming months ahead of the summer.