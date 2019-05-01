(Photo) Iker Casillas posts health update from hospital bed

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has posted an encouraging message on Twitter as he shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed.

The Spanish shot-stopper had a real scare today as Marca and others reported of him suffering a heart attack at Porto’s training ground.

Todo controlado por aquí, un susto grande pero con las fuerzas intactas. Muchísimas gracias a todos por los mensajes y el cariño ??? pic.twitter.com/i3TXsELUGD — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 1, 2019

Those initial reports suggested Casillas’ life was not in danger, but it’s certainly a real relief for football fans all over the world to see the 37-year-old looking in good shape and good spirits in the picture above.

Casillas is one of the finest ‘keepers of the modern era and the football world has come together today to send messages of love and support to the player.

His tweet roughly translates as: “Everything controlled here, a big scare but with the forces intact. Thank you very much everyone for the messages and the love.”