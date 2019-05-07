Manchester United hold talks to beat Liverpool to CRUCIAL €70million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Matthijs de Ligt over a summer transfer from Ajax to Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international is one of the most exciting young players in the world at the moment and looks to have a big future in the game as a host of top sides show an interest.

De Ligt has helped Ajax past Real Madrid and Juventus, and his side now have one foot in the Champions League final after a 1-0 win away to Tottenham last week.

These stunning performances have seen De Ligt linked strongly with the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Barcelona ahead of the summer.

However, despite negotiating with United, it seems the €70million-rated 19-year-old has turned down a move to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.

The teenager is holding out for a move to Barcelona, so that at least hopefully means Liverpool won’t snap him up as a result of United’s failure.

Still, this will be disappointing for the Red Devils, who urgently need a signing like De Ligt to improve on their current crop of defenders.

Other big names like Kalidou Koulibaly, Toby Alderweireld, Ruben Dias and Raphael Varane have also been linked with MUFC so the club does at least still have a chance of bringing in that world class centre-back they need.