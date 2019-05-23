Talks this week: Manchester United launch fresh approach to clinch bargain £25m transfer

Manchester United have reportedly held talks this week over a possible transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier.

The Belgium international has been linked with the Red Devils in the past and it seems he’s back on their agenda as they look to replace departing veteran Antonio Valencia this summer.

According to the Mail, United have held fresh talks with Meunier as they consider signing the £25million-rated defender as a cheap alternative to Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is expected to cost more like £70m.

Meunier’s contract situation, however, means he could prove far cheaper for Man Utd, whilst remaining an upgrade on what they currently have in their squad.

United fans will be eager for a signing this summer, and a big name like Meunier may well be preferable to some of their other targets at the moment.

Football Insider have linked MUFC as being close to signing Championship duo Daniel James and Nathan Collins.

And while they look like promising young talents, United surely need to aim higher if they are to close the considerable gap between themselves and Manchester City next season.