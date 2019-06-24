Liverpool being continuously probed by Champions League giants over transfer for star player

Liverpool are reportedly being frequently contacted by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about the potential transfer of Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international had his best season in a Reds shirt in 2018/19, playing a starring role for the club as they won the Champions League and came agonisingly close to beating Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Mane could undoubtedly fit in at most top clubs around Europe, and Diario Gol claim Real are in continuous contact with LFC about signing the former Southampton forward.

It remains to be seen if there’s any realistic chance of Liverpool selling as important a player as Mane, especially as Jurgen Klopp will surely want to keep this squad together for another crack at Premier League glory next season.

And while the Merseyside giants have lost star players to Spain’s big two in the past – with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho very recent examples – they can now genuinely claim to offer the prospect of major silverware that they perhaps couldn’t before.

While few can turn down Real Madrid, one hopes Mane would feel happy enough to remain at Anfield at this moment in time.