Breaking: Manchester United fans CONVINCED £70m transfer is imminent after major clue

Manchester United fans all noticed the Instagram activity of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes tonight.

The Portugal international has been strongly linked with a £70million move to the Red Devils for much of this transfer window after an eye-catching 2018/19.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have also been linked as suitors for Fernandes after he scored 28 goals and set up 14 more in all competitions last season.

However, Man Utd fans are the ones getting carried away now as Fernandes has been spotted boarding a plane with a photo upload to Instagram.

The 24-year-old also sent what sounded a lot like a goodbye message to his current club, sparking speculative tweets from these MUFC supporters…

