Manchester United are interested in signing one of Europe’s breakout stars if this player leaves this summer, the attacker is attracting interest from top clubs all over Europe.

According to The Times (subscription required), Manchester United have identified Nicolas Pepe as a potential option to replace wantaway star Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Red Devils have informed Inter Milan that they are running out of patience and would like the Italian giants to meet their £80m price-tag for Lukaku soon, as United will only sell the star if they can arrange the transfer of a replacement.

With the window set to shut in two weeks, time is running out for Inter to step up their efforts for Lukaku, the report highlights that their latest bid of £54m was rejected by the Manchester outfit.

United will have to battle with some of Europe’s biggest clubs to land the singing of Pepe, who is valued at £70m by Lille.

As per French outlet Le 10 Sport, Arsenal and Inter Milan are also keen on signing the forward this summer, United would be making a massive statement by landing the in-demand star.

The Times revealed earlier this summer that Liverpool are also interested in the star’s signature, the Reds have even made made contact with the star’s representatives over a potential transfer.

Pepe was a major reason why Lille managed to defy the odds and finish second in Ligue 1 last time out, the 24-year-old scored 22 league goals and provide 11 assists to his teammates last season.

Pepe appears to be the type of play that would fit Solskjaer’s style at United, the versatile attacker loves to get in behind the defence and he’s also shown himself to be a tireless worker, Solskjaer likes his forwards to press the backlines.

Lukaku’s fitness was questioned throughout last season, the star didn’t have the engine to keep up with Solskjaer’s high-pressure demands, the Belgian has fallen out of favour at United and now plays second fiddle to England international Marcus Rashford.

Pepe’s versatility would make him an attractive attacking option for United, the Ivorian could form part of a frightening free-flowing frontline alongside Rashford and Anthony Martial.