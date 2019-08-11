These Manchester United fans were impressed with this star’s first-half performance against Chelsea, the ace didn’t put a foot wrong for the Red Devils.

In a fairly close encounter, Manchester United are heading into halftime with a 1-0 lead against Chelsea.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 18th minute of the clash thanks to Marcus Rashford, the England international fired a penalty into the top corner after winning a spot-kick by dazzling Kurt Zouma with his lovely dribbling.

Take a look here.

United are fortunate to be ahead in such a closely matched encounter, they’re lucky that Zouma’s rash challenge gave them the chance to score from the spot.

Most of United’s stars have looked lacklustre so far except summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire, the pair have massively transformed the Red Devils’ backline.

The duo seem cool, calm and composed in their duels.

Fans were particualry impressed with Wan-Bissaka’s performance, the England Under-21s international barely put a foot wrong and it’s easy to see why the Old Trafford outfit signed the star in a staggering £50m deal, as per BBC Sport.

Check out some reaction to the star’s first-half performance below:

Wan-Bissaka is simply phenomenal. — Joakim Gray (@JoakimGray) August 11, 2019

Maguire and AWB are exactly what we needed — Obi-Wan Bissaka (@alexiszyn) August 11, 2019

Announce Wan-Bissaka MOTM now. — ?™ (@TheFergusonWay) August 11, 2019

Just proof of how shit we are, the only decent players on the pitch are mcguire and wan bissaka — Wissam Koleilat (@WissamKoleilat) August 11, 2019

Maguire and AWB are unreal but we should be losing, sort it out. — Cathal (@Cxthal) August 11, 2019

AWB is insane — Erindi Mankolli (@E_MAN_10) August 11, 2019

Aaron Wan Beast-saka — United Ways ?100% IFB? (@utd_ways) August 11, 2019

Need to improve. We’ve been lucky. AWB and Maguire have been amazing though. ? — Jordan (@XxJordanMUFCxX) August 11, 2019

Slick passes from Maguire…AWB is overworking… Increase his salary. — Laurent Lenjo (@lenjolaurent) August 11, 2019

Better pay Wan Bissaka salary of a right back and right wing Glazers the business owners. He’s saving you a lot of money. — Joe (@princeolajide) August 11, 2019

United will be hoping to rectify their mistakes in the second-half, Chelsea were extremely close to scoring on several occasions and the Red Devils need to step things up in midfield if they’re going to get a grip on this game and come out with a comfortable win.