Arsenal have been handed some good news in their pursuit of Yannick Carrasco, after it was noted that Chinese side Dalian Yifang are ready to sell the winger in order to open up room for Dries Mertens.

According to Calcio Mercato, via Team Talk, Yifang are in the hunt for Mertens, with the Chinese Super League club eyeing up a free January move for the forward given that his contract with Napoli ends next summer.

It’s also noted that the club are probably going to sell Carrasco in order to make room for the 32-year-old, news that’ll be good for Arsenal, whose interest in the player has been reignited following this report.

Given their current options out-wide, Arsenal could probably do with signing Carrasco in January in order to help them achieve their goals for the season ahead.

Unai Emery only really has players like Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson to choose from on the wings, thus, bringing in Carrasco in January would definitely provide the club’s options in that area a big boost.

Despite playing in China at the age of 26, Carrasco has shown during his career that he’s easily capable of competing in one of Europe’s biggest and best leagues.

During his time with Atletico Madrid, Carrasco contributed to 40 goals in just 124 games, an impressive ratio for a winger, with the Belgian even scoring in a Champions League final during his time with Los Rojiblancos as well.

The Sun have noted that Carrasco is a long-term target for the Gunners, and given this recent news, it seems like the north London side may finally get their hands on a player they’ve been looking at for some time later on this season…