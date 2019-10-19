Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has backed his team to go the entire season unbeaten in the Premier League.

The last time a team went did not lose a Premier League match the whole season was Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal back in 2003/04. Since then, no team has been able to achieve that. Last season, Liverpool came very close to doing that but lost to eventual winners Manchester City at the Etihad which was their only defeat in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have started 2019/20 strongly, winning all of their eight matches so far and are eight points ahead of City at the top of the table.

Wijnaldum feels that Liverpool have a chance of not losing a single Premier League game this season. As quoted by the Express, the Dutch international said: “It is possible. Nobody knows how it’s going to be. We have had some luck up to now, but we have also put a lot of hard work in. We just try to give everything in every game.”

Given how Liverpool are doing so far, they have a very good chance of going the entire season unbeaten. They have been dominant in both home and away matches. Provided Klopp’s side maintain consistency, they could well create a new Premier League record for longest unbeaten streak.