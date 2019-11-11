Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez has reportedly rejected offers from Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has been limited to just nine appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring just one goal while providing a single assist.

In turn, coupled with the fierce competition for places at Real Madrid, it could be expected that the Spanish giants would potentially move him on given that they have world-class talent available for Zinedine Zidane.

However, it may well be difficult to offload Vazquez, as Calciomercato report via Onda Cero, that the Spaniard has rejected offers from Arsenal, Bayern and United as he is eager to stay at the Bernabeu.

Further, with his current contract set to run until the summer of 2021, he has plenty of time to run down on his deal and so Real Madrid won’t perhaps be in a huge rush to axe him as they’ll know he’ll hold some value until next summer at least.

Nevertheless, time will tell if a rival club is capable of convincing Vazquez to make the switch elsewhere, as although he has struggled to have a significant impact at Real Madrid, he surely has the quality and experience to play a more prominent elsewhere in Europe.

That said, the opportunity to play in the Premier League or Bundesliga has seemingly been rejected, and so it remains to be seen what challenge would convince him to green light an exit from the Spanish capital if he continues to play a limited role.