Video: Spurs’ Tanganga makes superb block on PL debut to deny Liverpool goal

Less than two minutes into his Premier League debut, Spurs ace Japhet Tanganga made a brilliant last-ditch block to deny Liverpool a certain goal.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino broke free before firing a shot towards goal, Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga was left rooted to his spot and it looked as though the Reds has taken the lead.

20-year-old Tanganga dove down to the floor to block the Brazilian’s attempt.

Take a look at Mourinho’s hilarious reason for handing the ace his surprise PL debut against the league leaders.

Check out the crucial block below:

Welcome to the Premier League, Japhet Tanganga! ?? Liverpool slice through Spurs early on but the debutant makes a crucial block before #LFC hit the post! ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #TOTLIV here: https://t.co/DfcKLMRrP3

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/w8N47ztZiE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 11, 2020

Tanganga ça va être sa soirée c'est sûr ! Sauvetage de grande classe + sauvetage involontaire ? #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/4xYWyq4rAs — Hesap Lutfen (@hesap__lutfen) January 11, 2020

The England youth international put his body on the line for his boyhood club, hats off to the ace.