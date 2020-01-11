Menu

Video: Spurs’ Tanganga makes superb block on PL debut to deny Liverpool goal

Less than two minutes into his Premier League debut, Spurs ace Japhet Tanganga made a brilliant last-ditch block to deny Liverpool a certain goal.

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino broke free before firing a shot towards goal, Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga was left rooted to his spot and it looked as though the Reds has taken the lead.

20-year-old Tanganga dove down to the floor to block the Brazilian’s attempt.

Take a look at Mourinho’s hilarious reason for handing the ace his surprise PL debut against the league leaders.

Check out the crucial block below:

The England youth international put his body on the line for his boyhood club, hats off to the ace.

