Video: Spurs stars clear pitch of toilet paper after RB Leipzig fans’ protest

Tottenham’s Champions League knockout clash with German giants RB Leipzig this evening was briefly interrupted after toilet paper was thrown onto the pitch.

Leipzig’s fans used the toilet paper to make a statement over apparent extortionate ticket prices. Some of the Bundesliga outfit’s fans held up a banner that read “Stand Up For A Fair Price Cap”.

Tottenham stars Hugo Lloris, Davison Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld were some of the players to clear the pitch after the protest.

How these supporters were allowed to walk into the stands with heaps of toilet paper perplexes us.

Take a look at the bizarre moment below:

