Chelsea given fresh Dries Mertens transfer hope

Chelsea may reportedly still have a chance of clinching the transfer of Napoli forward Dries Mertens this summer.

Despite Fabrizio Romano claiming over the weekend that Mertens looked closer to extending his deal with Napoli, there now seems to have been another twist in the saga.

According to Don Balon, Mertens remains unconvinced by the offer on the table from his current club and is considering a change of scene this summer, with Chelsea mentioned as eager to snap him up.

Dries Mertens è più vicino al rinnovo con il Napoli: incontro positivo con De Laurentiis e nuovo contratto pronto, lavori in corso ? @DiMarzio @SkySport #calciomercato — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2020

The Belgium international has been superb in his time in Serie A and looks like he could be an ideal signing to strengthen a problem position in Frank Lampard’s squad.

Chelsea surely need to replace the likes of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi this summer, with neither player looking good enough for much of this season, which has put a lot of pressure on youngster Tammy Abraham.

Mertens could be an ideal solution for the Blues, as he’s old enough that he wouldn’t be too much of a long-term signing, which would allow Abraham a bit more time to develop before becoming the club’s established starter week in, week out.