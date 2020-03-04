Tottenham are reportedly facing the prospect of losing star striker Harry Kane this summer if they fail to win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs have not been in the best of form lately, and are currently five points off fourth place at the moment, with the team also facing elimination from the last 16 of this season’s edition of the competition after a damaging 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their tie with the Bundesliga side.

Jose Mourinho’s side are still in the FA Cup, but there’s no doubt it’s looking a real worry for them in terms of keeping Kane this summer, if the Telegraph‘s report that they are ‘dreading’ this news is anything to go by.

They add that, should Kane express a desire to leave to boost his chances of silverware, the north London side would look for around £150million for the England international.

It’s not been the easiest of starts for Mourinho since he replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager, and this would be a major blow to his chances of success with the club.

This THFC squad looks in need of a reshuffle, and they won’t want to undergo such a big rebuilding project without arguably their most important player.

One imagines there would be plenty of suitors for Kane if he were on the market this summer, with the 26-year-old showing himself to be one of the deadliest finishers in world football in recent years.