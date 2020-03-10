Real Madrid are reportedly confident that they could persuade Tottenham to sell Harry Kane with a transfer bid of around £131million.

The England international has been one of the finest forwards in the game in recent years and it would make sense for him to soon seek a move to a bigger club after failing to win a single trophy in his career so far.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are now chasing Kane and believe they could get a deal done if they come in with an offer worth around £131m.

The 26-year-old makes sense as an ideal signing for Los Blancos to come in as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who remains an important player but who is clearly past his peak.

Kane’s goals could also help Real finally replace club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whose absence has been felt since he moved to Juventus in 2018.

Tottenham will not want to lose Kane after such a difficult season, but the Telegraph recently claimed that a season without silverware this year could see him seek a summer exit.